A video of prominent Kikuyu businesswoman GRACE WANGARE MUTHUMA goofing around with her alleged BEN 10 after announcing divorce sparks reactions - Hawa Wanakulana!


Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - Prominent businesswoman and founder of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospitals, Grace Wangare Muthuma, recently announced that she had separated from her husband, Pastor Dishon Mirugi, barely a year after the couple reunited following the resolution of their differences.

Mirugi accused Grace of having an extramarital affair with a young Kikuyu social media influencer identified as Paul Chege, allegations that she strongly denied.

Grace maintained that she is a woman of class and accused her estranged husband of trying to tarnish her reputation.

"I'm a gal of class and manners," she said.

However, a video showing Grace spending time with Paul has sparked reactions online.

In the clip, Paul is seen handing Grace a bouquet of flowers as the two share a light-hearted moment, fueling speculation on social media following her estranged husband's claims that they were having an affair.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments