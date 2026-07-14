A video of prominent Kikuyu businesswoman GRACE WANGARE MUTHUMA goofing around with her alleged BEN 10 after announcing divorce sparks reactions - Hawa Wanakulana!





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - Prominent businesswoman and founder of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospitals, Grace Wangare Muthuma, recently announced that she had separated from her husband, Pastor Dishon Mirugi, barely a year after the couple reunited following the resolution of their differences.

Mirugi accused Grace of having an extramarital affair with a young Kikuyu social media influencer identified as Paul Chege, allegations that she strongly denied.

Grace maintained that she is a woman of class and accused her estranged husband of trying to tarnish her reputation.

"I'm a gal of class and manners," she said.

However, a video showing Grace spending time with Paul has sparked reactions online.

In the clip, Paul is seen handing Grace a bouquet of flowers as the two share a light-hearted moment, fueling speculation on social media following her estranged husband's claims that they were having an affair.

Watch the video.

Prominent Kikuyu businesswoman GRACE WANGARE MUTHUMA goofing around with her alleged BEN 10 pic.twitter.com/t3VgYWsMYI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.