IEBC warns of possible postponement or even cancellation of upcoming Ol Kalou by election amid rising tensions – “We Will Be Left with No Choice”





Thursday, July 09, 2026 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a stern warning that the Ol Kalou by‑election scheduled for July 16 could be postponed, or even cancelled, if the prevailing political environment remains volatile.

Speaking on Thursday, July 9, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon revealed that the Commission had documented multiple breaches of the electoral code of conduct, ranging from voter bribery to violent confrontations and illegal night campaigns.

He cautioned that these violations posed a serious threat to the credibility and peaceful conduct of the mini‑poll.

Ethekon disclosed that the Commission was in consultations with security agencies and stakeholders to assess the viability of holding the election.

A final decision is expected on Monday, July 13.

“If, while working with security officials and other stakeholders, we find that the environment is not conducive enough for us to conduct the by‑election in Ol Kalou, we will be left with no choice other than to take the most unfortunate step of postponing the elections.

“If that is not enough, we will cancel it altogether,” he stated.

The Chairperson further warned that several candidates were under investigation and could face disqualification if found culpable of violating the electoral code.

The Ol Kalou by‑election has turned into a high‑stakes political showdown, pitting UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga, backed by state machinery, against DCP’s Kamau “Sammy” Ngotho, who enjoys the support of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This contest is widely seen as a litmus test of influence between President William Ruto and his former deputy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.