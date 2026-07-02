2 suspects arrested after the brutal murder of prominent clinical psychologist Dr. VICTORIA MUTISO at Upper Hill as DCI gives fresh update





Thursday, July 30, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced a major breakthrough in the investigation into the brutal murder of prominent clinical psychologist Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, confirming that two persons of interest have been arrested.

Dr. Mutiso was fatally shot on July 29, 2026, in Nairobi's Upper Hill area in a shocking incident that sparked outrage and renewed calls for swift justice.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DCI said homicide detectives, supported by specialized investigative and forensic teams, have made significant progress since taking over the probe.

According to the agency, detectives have pursued multiple investigative leads through witness interviews, forensic examinations, and targeted operations aimed at identifying those responsible for the killing.

As part of the ongoing investigations, detectives carried out searches at premises linked to persons of interest, leading to the recovery of several exhibits believed to be crucial to the case.

The recovered exhibits are currently undergoing detailed forensic analysis as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding Dr. Mutiso's murder.

The DCI confirmed that two persons of interest are in lawful custody and are currently being interrogated as investigations continue.

Detectives are also pursuing additional leads and analyzing the recovered evidence as they seek to uncover the motive behind the killing and identify anyone else who may have been involved.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

The agency also extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and thanked members of the public for their continued cooperation as the investigation progresses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.