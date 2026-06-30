ZIZZOU, the popular Kiamaiko man who was abducted by cops sparking violent protests was once arrested for being in possession of 2 guns



Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Missing Kiamaiko businessman, Abdulaziz Duba, popularly known as Zizzou, was arrested by detectives two years ago on suspicion of involvement in criminal activities.

According to police reports at the time, Zizzou was alleged to be the leader of a criminal gang that targeted licensed firearm holders in entertainment joints.

Investigators claimed that the group used female accomplices who lured revelers in clubs, stupefied them and stole their firearms and other valuables.

Following his arrest, detectives recovered two firearms after Zizzou led them to his residence.


Although Zizzou is widely known as a businessman involved in the supply of meat products in Kiamaiko, authorities have previously alleged that he was also involved in criminal activities, including the supply of bhang, trafficking of hard drugs and the sale of illegal firearms to criminal gangs.

His abduction sparked violent protests in Kiamaiko, with residents defending him and describing him as a philanthropist who had positively impacted the local community.

It is alleged that Zizzou was abducted by National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

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