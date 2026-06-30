ZIZZOU, the popular Kiamaiko man who was abducted by cops sparking violent protests was once arrested for being in possession of 2 guns

Tuesday, June 30,
2026 - Missing Kiamaiko businessman, Abdulaziz Duba, popularly known as
Zizzou, was arrested by detectives two years ago on suspicion of involvement in
criminal activities.
According to police reports at the time, Zizzou was alleged
to be the leader of a criminal gang that targeted licensed firearm holders in
entertainment joints.
Investigators claimed that the group used female accomplices
who lured revelers in clubs, stupefied them and stole their firearms and other
valuables.
Following his arrest, detectives recovered two firearms after Zizzou led them to his residence.
Although Zizzou is widely known as a businessman involved in
the supply of meat products in Kiamaiko, authorities have previously alleged
that he was also involved in criminal activities, including the supply of
bhang, trafficking of hard drugs and the sale of illegal firearms to criminal
gangs.
His abduction sparked violent protests in Kiamaiko, with
residents defending him and describing him as a philanthropist who had
positively impacted the local community.
It is alleged that Zizzou was abducted by National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers.
based detectives led by crime researchers stationed at the region unearthed a trend in which club-hopping women spike drinks of targeted revellers, mostly those licensed to carry firearms.— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 12, 2024
Once stupefied and knocked out, the women disappear with the firearms and other goodies, pic.twitter.com/eBj5Q0dzZc
of ammunition.— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 12, 2024
Upon interrogation, they led the officers to Umoja 3 where their suspected accomplices Kevin Ngugi Mwangi and John Mwangi Matheri were nabbed, before proceeding to Huruma kwa Chege where a fifth suspect, Abdulaziz Duba Molu aka Zizo was arrested.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Zizo was briefly interrogated, leading the team to a house in Kiamaiko where two pistols (Ceska and Falcon) and three live rounds were recovered.— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 12, 2024
Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the Ceska pistol was robbed from an inspector of police based at Mowlen Police
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