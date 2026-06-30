ZIZZOU, the popular Kiamaiko man who was abducted by cops sparking violent protests was once arrested for being in possession of 2 guns







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Missing Kiamaiko businessman, Abdulaziz Duba, popularly known as Zizzou, was arrested by detectives two years ago on suspicion of involvement in criminal activities.

According to police reports at the time, Zizzou was alleged to be the leader of a criminal gang that targeted licensed firearm holders in entertainment joints.

Investigators claimed that the group used female accomplices who lured revelers in clubs, stupefied them and stole their firearms and other valuables.

Following his arrest, detectives recovered two firearms after Zizzou led them to his residence.





Although Zizzou is widely known as a businessman involved in the supply of meat products in Kiamaiko, authorities have previously alleged that he was also involved in criminal activities, including the supply of bhang, trafficking of hard drugs and the sale of illegal firearms to criminal gangs.

His abduction sparked violent protests in Kiamaiko, with residents defending him and describing him as a philanthropist who had positively impacted the local community.

It is alleged that Zizzou was abducted by National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers.

based detectives led by crime researchers stationed at the region unearthed a trend in which club-hopping women spike drinks of targeted revellers, mostly those licensed to carry firearms.



Once stupefied and knocked out, the women disappear with the firearms and other goodies, pic.twitter.com/eBj5Q0dzZc — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 12, 2024

of ammunition.



Upon interrogation, they led the officers to Umoja 3 where their suspected accomplices Kevin Ngugi Mwangi and John Mwangi Matheri were nabbed, before proceeding to Huruma kwa Chege where a fifth suspect, Abdulaziz Duba Molu aka Zizo was arrested. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 12, 2024

Zizo was briefly interrogated, leading the team to a house in Kiamaiko where two pistols (Ceska and Falcon) and three live rounds were recovered.



Preliminary investigations have so far revealed that the Ceska pistol was robbed from an inspector of police based at Mowlen Police — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 12, 2024