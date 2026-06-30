A police officer stationed at Mweiga Police Station on the run after impregnating a Grade 8 pupil - Shame on you DAVID KINYUA MBURI (PHOTO)







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A police officer attached to Mweiga Police Station is reportedly on the run after impregnating a Grade 8 pupil.

According to a local activist, the incident occurred on May 25th, 2026, while the girl was going about her normal daily routine.

The matter was reported at Mweiga Police Station, where the officer is stationed.

However, the officer has gone into hiding, prompting officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take over the investigation.

Images of the officer have been circulated on social media as detectives intensify efforts to trace and arrest him.

He is believed to have fled to Kirinyaga, where he is hiding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST