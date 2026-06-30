A police officer stationed at Mweiga Police Station on the run after impregnating a Grade 8 pupil - Shame on you DAVID KINYUA MBURI (PHOTO)

Tuesday, June 30,
2026 - A police officer attached to Mweiga Police Station is reportedly on
the run after impregnating a Grade 8 pupil.
According to a local activist, the incident occurred on May
25th, 2026, while the girl was going about her normal daily routine.
The matter was reported at Mweiga Police Station, where the
officer is stationed.
However, the officer has gone into hiding, prompting
officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take over the
investigation.
Images of the officer have been circulated on social media
as detectives intensify efforts to trace and arrest him.
He is believed to have fled to Kirinyaga, where he is hiding.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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