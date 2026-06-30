Vocal ODM MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO explains why she embraced ‘Bad Girl’ nickname – “I didn’t take any nonsense from anybody”







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has shed light on the origins of her famous “Bad Girl” moniker.

Speaking in an interview with podcaster Chaxy on June 30th, 2026, the outspoken MP admitted that she didn’t coin the name herself but chose to embrace it.

“I was called Bad Girl… but it’s picked up, so yeah, I’m Bad Girl,” she said.

However, Millie clarified that the nickname has nothing to do with misconduct.

Instead, it reflects her rejection of societal conditioning that teaches girls to be ‘good’, quiet, compliant and eager to please.

“Being good means don’t speak when you need to speak.”

“Don’t challenge when you need to challenge. Rise, but only to a given level,” she explained.

Her turning point came in primary school when she was punished unfairly and no one defended her, not even her mother.

That moment sparked her resolve to speak up and resist mistreatment.

“When you’re a girl, you are raised to be loved. You are raised to be demure. You are raised not to raise your voice”

“Hell no. I will say no when I don’t like it. I will speak my voice,” she declared.

Millie believes embracing her “Bad Girl” identity allowed her to rise in politics and leadership.

“I’m not good. I’m bad. I want to rise as high as I can. I want to be the best I can be and I can’t be that being good,” she said.

She also reiterated her famous quote: “Good girls never get the corner office. You’ve got to be bad to get the corner office.”

Looking back, she says her fearless streak was always present, from standing up to bullies as a child to challenging entrenched systems as an adult.

“I didn’t take any nonsense from anybody,” she said, recalling that she would defend herself whenever someone crossed the line.

The Kenyan DAILY POST