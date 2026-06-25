You can’t enjoy marriage, most women are repossessed - Man told after claiming he will never buy a bank repossessed car (LOOK)

Thursday, June 25, 2026 - A Facebook exchange has gone viral after Eric Gatitu declared that he would never buy a bank-repossessed car on moral grounds.
“I would be out of my mind to buy a bank-repossessed car. I
always have this feeling that you can’t truly enjoy a car that someone else
cried over,” he wrote.
His moral stance quickly attracted a witty response from
Rapenda Kgo, who hilariously compared a repossessed car to a woman.
“Then you can’t enjoy marriage. Most women are repossessed,”
he quipped.
The cheeky comeback has left netizens in stitches.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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