Alizaa Na Bwana Ya Mtu - The infamous Kilimani Mums Facebook Group founder PURITY NDUTA’s married baby daddy unmasked after his death! Their son was not recognized in the obituary (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - The baby daddy of Kilimani Mums Facebook Group founder and controversial social media personality, Purity Nduta Macharia, has been unmasked after she announced his death.

Purity shared a photo alongside her son and captioned it, “He has no clue his father has left the world. Alafu he left me with his photocopy”.

The post prompted social media users to dig into the identity of her baby daddy.

It has now emerged that Purity has a child with Dr. James Gichane Mbuthia, a married medical practitioner.

However, Purity’s son with Dr. Mbuthia was not recognized in the obituary.

Only the children that Dr. Mbuthia fathered with his legally wedded wife were mentioned in the obituary, sparking an online buzz.

The omission has generated mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens weighing in on the matter.

Purity has children with different men and has always embraced single motherhood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST