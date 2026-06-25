Popular Kenyan preacher Bishop MARK KARIUKI opens up on finding love again six years after his wife died

Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Renowned Kenyan preacher, Mark Kariuki, the presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Deliverance Churches Kenya, has opened up on remarrying, after six years of being a widower.
In an interview with Reverend Kathy Kiuna, Kariuki admitted
that despite his position as a spiritual leader, navigating the idea of dating
was difficult.
He admitted that he worried about how the public would
perceive his personal choices.
However, out of faith, he boldly announced a wedding date
and venue before even finding a bride.
“I said maybe I need a companion, someone who can walk with
me. But you are also very sensitive, you want to look at everything and
anything that would trigger some problems,” he explained.
The Bishop revealed that a sermon he preached during the
election period stirred his heart, making him wonder if God was directing him
toward marriage.
Soon after, he noticed a woman in church but sought help
from fellow leaders, including Bishop J.B. Masinde, to discreetly learn more
about her.
Masinde later gave him the green light, describing her as a
great woman.
Kariuki recalled inviting her to his home, accompanied by a
Pastor, where he expressed his interest in marrying her.
Initially shocked, Joyce, his now wife, sought counsel from
her mother and went to Katoloni for fasting and prayer.
Within 58 days, the wedding took place.
“I told her the date, venue and best couple were already
set.”
“Everything else was hers to decide. We eventually got
married, and here we are,” Kariuki said.
@kingdomlovestoriesafrica After six years of widowhood,Bishop Mark shares the unexpected journey of how prayer, reflection and divine timing led him to find love again. A powerful marriage testimony on purpose,faith, waiting and trusting God's timing... watch until the end #revkathykiuna #bishopmarkkariuki #marriagetestimony #kingdommarriage #relationshipgoals ♬ original sound - Kingdom Love Stories Africa
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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