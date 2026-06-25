Popular Kenyan preacher Bishop MARK KARIUKI opens up on finding love again six years after his wife died







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Renowned Kenyan preacher, Mark Kariuki, the presiding Bishop and General Overseer of Deliverance Churches Kenya, has opened up on remarrying, after six years of being a widower.

In an interview with Reverend Kathy Kiuna, Kariuki admitted that despite his position as a spiritual leader, navigating the idea of dating was difficult.

He admitted that he worried about how the public would perceive his personal choices.

However, out of faith, he boldly announced a wedding date and venue before even finding a bride.

“I said maybe I need a companion, someone who can walk with me. But you are also very sensitive, you want to look at everything and anything that would trigger some problems,” he explained.

The Bishop revealed that a sermon he preached during the election period stirred his heart, making him wonder if God was directing him toward marriage.

Soon after, he noticed a woman in church but sought help from fellow leaders, including Bishop J.B. Masinde, to discreetly learn more about her.

Masinde later gave him the green light, describing her as a great woman.

Kariuki recalled inviting her to his home, accompanied by a Pastor, where he expressed his interest in marrying her.

Initially shocked, Joyce, his now wife, sought counsel from her mother and went to Katoloni for fasting and prayer.

Within 58 days, the wedding took place.

“I told her the date, venue and best couple were already set.”

“Everything else was hers to decide. We eventually got married, and here we are,” Kariuki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST