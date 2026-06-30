“I married a single mother, and I’m very happy and content” - Classic 105 presenter MIKE MONDO opens up on why single mothers make the best wives







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - In a society where marrying single mothers is often met with skepticism, Classic 105 presenter, Mike Mondo, is boldly challenging the narrative.

During a recent Morning Conversation with co-host, Mwalimu King’ang’i, the radio personality passionately defended single mothers, drawing from his own lived experience.

Mondo revealed that he married a single mother and he has never looked back.

“I married a single mother, and I’m very proud of it. I’m very happy and content,” he declared.

He argued that single mothers are not only resilient but also emotionally mature, financially disciplined and deeply appreciative of genuine love.

“They don’t play games… there’s no one as amazing to marry as a single mother,” he added.

He further highlighted the reality many single mothers face once their children grow up and leave home, stating that companionship becomes vital in those years, and men should not shy away from stepping into that role.

Despite his glowing endorsement, callers expressed lingering fears, ranging from children rejecting stepfathers to unresolved ties with biological fathers.

However, Mondo remained firm, urging men to embrace these relationships instead of avoiding them.

“I’d recommend anyone to marry a single mother, anyone,” he emphasized.

Mondo is happily married to lifestyle content creator, Shiko Nguru, and both have children from previous relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST