VIDEO of worshippers touching a pastor in symbolic act of tapping into blessings - Brainwashing is real







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A viral video shows a group of worshippers approaching a pastor during a church service and touching him in what is portrayed as a symbolic act of receiving blessings.

The pastor, who runs a private church, instructed congregants to touch his clothing, telling them that by doing so they would tap into blessings.

In the video, several worshippers, including both men and women, are seen walking to the pulpit and touching the pastor as the service continues.

The clip has sparked reactions on social media, with some users criticizing the practice and accusing rogue religious leaders with private churches of exploiting the faith of their followers.

Watch the video>>> below

Viral video of worshippers touching a pastor in a symbolic act of tapping into blessings stirs reactions pic.twitter.com/PkkoPFzsuS — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST