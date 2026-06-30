VIDEO of worshippers touching a pastor in symbolic act of tapping into blessings - Brainwashing is real

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A viral video shows a group of worshippers approaching a pastor during a church service and touching him in what is portrayed as a symbolic act of receiving blessings.
The pastor, who runs a private church, instructed
congregants to touch his clothing, telling them that by doing so they would tap
into blessings.
In the video, several worshippers, including both men and
women, are seen walking to the pulpit and touching the pastor as the service
continues.
The clip has sparked reactions on social media, with some
users criticizing the practice and accusing rogue religious leaders with
private churches of exploiting the faith of their followers.
Watch the video>>> below
Viral video of worshippers touching a pastor in a symbolic act of tapping into blessings stirs reactions pic.twitter.com/PkkoPFzsuS— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 30, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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