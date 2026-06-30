Bei ya MECHI Imepanda Kutoka 50 bob, Saa Hii Ni 100 bob - LADY says and blames tough economic times (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A woman who frequents a dingy joint in search of men looking for paid “quick encounters” has gone viral after she was captured on camera claiming that the price of "mechi" has increased.

In the video, the woman says they previously charged Ksh 50 but have since raised the price to Ksh 100, blaming the increase on the rising cost of living and tough economic times.

She also criticizes some of her colleagues who, according to her, are still charging Ksh 50, saying they are undercutting the market.

The video comes at a time when many Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet amid the high cost of living, with the rising cost of basic commodities continuing to put pressure on household incomes.

Watch the video>>> below

Men are in big trouble! Service providers have announced that they will no longer charge the usual 50 bob to access the Strait of Hormuz. From now on, the price has shot up to a whopping 100 bob! 🥲🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qJQ45Hb53w — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST