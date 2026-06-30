A mzungu man who was conned Ksh 80 million by his estranged KIKUYU wife breaks silence - She was just a mere mama mboga in Watamu before they met (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A foreign man has spoken publicly about a long-running dispute with his estranged Kikuyu wife, accusing her of defrauding him of millions of shillings and leaving him homeless.

Speaking to the media, the man claimed that despite pursuing justice through the relevant authorities, little progress has been made in the case.

He alleged that his estranged wife registered several properties in her name and took control of money he had sent her to invest in Kenya.

The man further claimed that she has threatened his life and allegedly hired people to target him.

He also alleged that his estranged wife has conspired with rogue law enforcement officers to deny him justice.

According to the man, his former wife was a mama mboga in Watamu before they met and fell in love.

He claimed that she later amassed significant wealth after defrauding him of money and property.

Listen to him speaking in the video>>> below.

American man alleges ex-wife stole Sh89 million and plotted to have him killed. He is waiting for the Kenyan government to help him. "A Mama mboga in Watamu is already a millionaire" pic.twitter.com/6MH8GAwh13 — 𝗩𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱 (@vinguard254) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST