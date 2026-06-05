Veteran Gospel Singer DADDY OWEN gets philosophical about marriage - “It Is Not a Must but It Is Something Good to Have”







Friday, June 05, 2025 - After spending 25 years in the public eye, veteran gospel singer, Daddy Owen, has opened up about his perspectives on love, marriage and life, offering sincere reflections drawn from his personal experiences and journey in the music industry.

Speaking on Lessons at 30 with Dr. Ofweneke, the “King of Kapungala” described marriage as a “kisima kirefu” (a very deep well).

Referencing a Tanzanian pastor, Owen likened marriage to a deep well where those inside struggle to get out, while those outside yearn to enter.

“I’ve lived both. I’ve lived in marriage and I’ve lived outside marriage… it’s not a must but it’s something good to have,” he said.

Known for chart‑topping hits like Tobina and System ya Kapungala, Owen shared how his views on relationships have evolved.

“Marriage is a very beautiful thing, and I’m always pro‑marriage,” he said, but quickly added, “It is not a must but it is something good to have.”

He explained that the success or failure of a marriage often comes down to personal choices.

“It’s difficult to blame others when you choose your own partner,” he noted, stressing that maturity is key to building something exceptional.

Owen recalled his youthful dream of creating a strong family.

“I really worked so hard to make sure that I achieve a lot of things just to make sure that I set up a very good family for my kids, for my wife… that was my dream in my 20s,” he reflected.

After his marriage crumbled, Owen vowed to keep future relationships secret.

When pressed on whether he stays single or marries again, he simply quipped, “no one will ever know.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST