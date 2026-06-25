





Thursday, June 25, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded after passengers confronted a Traffic Police Officer who forced his way into a matatu and demanded a bribe from the driver.

In a video circulating online, the visibly angry passengers are heard ordering the officer to get out of the vehicle, accusing him of disrupting their journey.

"Shuka! Shuka!" (Alight! Alight!), the passengers chant in unison as tensions rise.

Incidents involving Traffic Police Officers intimidating matatu drivers who refuse to pay bribes have long been a concern.

However, it appeared to be a bad day at the office for this particular officer, as the passengers united against him and demanded that he exits the vehicle.

Faced with mounting pressure from the commuters, the officer eventually got out of the matatu before the situation could escalate further.

Watch the video>>> below

Bad day for Mr Afande pic.twitter.com/dAlh7HaVpf — GTAKenyanstories🇰🇪 (@Tjhe_is) June 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST