MP OWEN BAYA confesses he has a crush on MILLIE ODHIAMBO, says he would have married her if she was single (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - There was a light-hearted moment in the National Assembly after Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, publicly admitted that he has a soft spot for Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo.

Baya briefly shifted away from legislative matters while addressing the House and directed his remarks to his colleague, openly expressing his admiration for her.

“I like Millie Odhiambo,” Baya said with a smile.

He went on to add, “If she had not been married by now, probably I would have married her. I like her.”

His unexpected remarks sparked laughter in the House, prompting a humorous intervention from the presiding Speaker.

“For sure, something is out of order,” the Speaker joked as members laughed before proceedings resumed.

The playful exchange has since attracted attention online, with many Kenyans amused by Baya's candid confession.

Watch the video>>> below

MP OWEN BAYA confesses he has a crush on MILLIE ODHIAMBO, says he would have married her if she was single pic.twitter.com/u3A85nOOyM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST