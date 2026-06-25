CCTV footage captures a man carrying out a well-coordinated theft with the help of a gang of women (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing a man and a group of five women involved in a coordinated theft at an electronics shop.

In the footage, the suspects are seen entering the busy shop and pretending to be ordinary shoppers.

The man, believed to be the mastermind of the operation, is seen holding a television set and engaging a shop attendant in conversation, seemingly as a distraction.

As he kept the attendant occupied, the women moved around the store and concealed items in their clothing before attempting to leave unnoticed.

The incident highlights the sophisticated tactics used by some criminal gangs, who often work in groups to divert the attention of shop attendants while accomplices carry out the theft.

Watch the footage>>> below

This man has a gang of women criminals who come to steal, watch pic.twitter.com/yZ6MGb9hrq — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) June 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST