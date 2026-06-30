“Thank God I Was Born Short” - Kenyan actor INSPEKTA MWALA proudly credits his height for his success and respect he commands today







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan actor and comedian, Davis Hezron Mwabili, better known as Inspekta Mwala, has stirred lively debate online after reflecting on how his height shaped his career and the respect he commands today.

The 56‑year‑old entertainer candidly shared that being short was not a limitation but a blessing.

“Thank God I was born short because if I were tall, maybe I wouldn’t have achieved what I have today,” he remarked.

Mwala went on to describe the admiration he receives across Kenya:

“Ile heshima mimi hupata hii Kenya, hakuna ofisi mimi huenda ati nakaa kwa mlango” (The respect I get in Kenya- there’s no office I go to where I’m made to wait at the door.)

His remarks quickly drew a flurry of reactions on social media, with many Kenyans applauding his confidence and gratitude.

The Kenyan DAILY POST