Elderly and sickly man slaps his Gen Z son after he asked for the will during a hospital visit (VIDEO)



Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded at a hospital after an elderly patient assaulted his son during a hospital visit.

According to those who understand the language, the son, described as a Gen Z, had visited his father alongside his mother.

The son asked his father about his will, triggering a heated confrontation.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, the visibly enraged elderly man is seen repeatedly slapping his son while shouting at him.

The son is then seen retreating from the confrontation alongside his mother as the situation escalates inside the hospital.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments