Simp? FRANKLIN WARUHIU splashes Ksh 100, 000 to treat a LADY to a dinner at a lavish Brazilian restaurant in Lavington (LOOK)







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Investment Analyst Franklin Waruhiu has sparked debate on social media after spending Ksh 100,000 on a dinner date with a lady at the upscale Brazilian Rodizio Restaurant in Lavington.

Waruhiu shared a photo of himself enjoying the date on X, prompting curious users to investigate how much he had spent at the high-end restaurant.

A bill that was later shared online indicates that the pair spent approximately Ksh 100,000 on food and premium drinks.

The amount spent on the dinner has generated mixed reactions online, with some users branding him a simp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST