Congolese drug dealer and baby daddy to Kenyan celebrity influencer, DIANA WA PATELO, holds a lavish bash after he was cleared of drugs-related charges (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Eric Mandala, a controversial Congolese businessman and baby daddy to Kenyan celebrity influencer, Diana Wa Patelo, hosted a lavish party to celebrate after he was cleared of drugs-related charges.

Mandala, who shares a child with Diana Wa Patelo, was arrested in Spain last year after authorities intercepted a staggering 200 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a van at a shopping mall parking lot.

The shipment had reportedly been trafficked from Ecuador, passed through the Port of Algeciras, and was destined for Morocco.

Spanish media reported that his movements had been closely monitored by the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in collaboration with Spain's Central Unit of Drugs and Organized Crime (Udyco).





It is now reported that he was cleared of the drugs-related charges under controversial circumstances.

He invited friends and several top Congolese celebrities to a lavish celebration.

Interestingly, many Congolese musicians have mentioned him in their songs despite his controversial lifestyle.

Watch the video>>> below

Eric Mandala celebrating after beating charges laid by the DEA on possesion of 200 Kgs of "Unga".

And now you know we why some musicians like shouting him out.

❄️ pic.twitter.com/XtXqSB9RHM — Jemedari (@MrJemedari) June 29, 2026