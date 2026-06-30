Congolese drug dealer and baby daddy to Kenyan celebrity influencer, DIANA WA PATELO, holds a lavish bash after he was cleared of drugs-related charges (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 30,
2026 - Eric Mandala, a controversial Congolese businessman and baby daddy
to Kenyan celebrity influencer, Diana Wa Patelo, hosted a lavish party to
celebrate after he was cleared of drugs-related charges.
Mandala, who shares a child with Diana Wa Patelo, was
arrested in Spain last year after authorities intercepted a staggering 200
kilograms of cocaine hidden in a van at a shopping mall parking lot.
The shipment had reportedly been trafficked from Ecuador,
passed through the Port of Algeciras, and was destined for Morocco.
Spanish media reported that his movements had been closely monitored by the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in collaboration with Spain's Central Unit of Drugs and Organized Crime (Udyco).
It is now reported that he was cleared of the drugs-related
charges under controversial circumstances.
He invited friends and several top Congolese celebrities to
a lavish celebration.
Interestingly, many Congolese musicians have mentioned him
in their songs despite his controversial lifestyle.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Eric Mandala celebrating after beating charges laid by the DEA on possesion of 200 Kgs of "Unga".— Jemedari (@MrJemedari) June 29, 2026
And now you know we why some musicians like shouting him out.
❄️ pic.twitter.com/XtXqSB9RHM
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