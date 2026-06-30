Rapper KING KAKA narrates harrowing police raid at his house that shaped his life - “AK 47 Pointed at My Face”







Tuesday, June 3, 2026 - Kenyan rapper, Kennedy Ombima better known as King Kaka, has revisited one of the most terrifying experiences of his youth where a police raid left him staring down the barrel of an AK‑47 while still in Form Three.

In a video shared on June 30th, 2026, the veteran rapper described waking up to armed officers already inside his home.

“I open my eyes, and the first thing I see is an AK‑47 pointed at my face,” he said.

The raid unfolded early in the morning, catching him off guard as he prepared for exams.

King Kaka explained that he had been following a strict routine of sleeping early and waking at 4 a.m to revise.

“Mimi ni student na nimelala mapema sababu niko na exams kesho. Please, please.” He pleaded with the cops as his mother also stepped in, trying to calm the situation and insisting he was her son.

The officers demanded proof, prompting him to show his school bag and exam materials, even pointing out the date written on his notes.

Despite his explanations, his brothers were arrested during the same operation.

King Kaka later learned that the raid was part of a broader police search for a missing firearm, with youths across the area being rounded up.

Though deeply unsettling, he says the ordeal shaped his discipline and determination.

Growing up in Eastlands, Nairobi, King Kaka spent much of his childhood in the Kaloleni and Eastleigh neighborhoods, where crime was common and run‑ins with police were part of everyday life.

That environment, he says, forged his resilience and sharpened the focus that continues to drive his career today.

“It remains one of the most unsettling moments of my early life, but it strengthened my focus,” he concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST