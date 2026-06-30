“My Husband Is One of My Best Decisions in My Life - ESTHER MUSILA gushes over her ‘BEN 10’ gospel singer GUARDIAN ANGEL







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Social media personality, Esther Musila, has once again warmed hearts with a bold declaration of love for her husband, gospel star Guardian Angel.

Taking to social media, Musila described her marriage as one of the greatest choices she has ever made.

“My husband is one of my best decisions in life. If I could have anyone else in the world, it would still be him,” she wrote.

The couple, known for their unapologetic public displays of affection, has consistently celebrated each other online, offering fans glimpses into their relationship.

Musila also addressed assumptions about her fitness journey, clarifying that her workouts are not about impressing Guardian Angel but about maintaining her health.

“To those busybodies who think I work out to impress or keep up with the man I am married to, poleni sana!” she posted.

She explained that fitness has been her lifestyle for years, long before the COVID‑19 pandemic, and remains a personal commitment to longevity and wellness.

“Fitness has been my lifestyle for years, and I am now thanking myself for the hard work I have put in and my body for never failing me.”

The couple’s significant age difference continues to spark reactions, with Musila now 56 years old and Guardian Angel 37 years old.

However, Esther seems unbothered by critics and has chosen to live her life unapologetically and celebrate a love that defies convention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST