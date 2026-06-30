“My Husband Is One of My Best Decisions in My Life - ESTHER MUSILA gushes over her ‘BEN 10’ gospel singer GUARDIAN ANGEL

Tuesday, June 30,
2026 - Social media personality, Esther Musila, has once again
warmed hearts with a bold declaration of love for her husband, gospel star Guardian
Angel.
Taking to social media, Musila described her marriage as one
of the greatest choices she has ever made.
“My husband is one of my best decisions in life. If I could have
anyone else in the world, it would still be him,” she wrote.
The couple, known for their unapologetic public displays of
affection, has consistently celebrated each other online, offering fans
glimpses into their relationship.
Musila also addressed assumptions about her fitness journey,
clarifying that her workouts are not about impressing Guardian Angel but about
maintaining her health.
“To those busybodies who think I work out to impress or keep up
with the man I am married to, poleni sana!” she posted.
She explained that fitness has been her lifestyle for years,
long before the COVID‑19 pandemic, and remains a personal commitment to
longevity and wellness.
“Fitness has been my lifestyle for years, and I am now thanking
myself for the hard work I have put in and my body for never failing me.”
The couple’s significant age difference
continues to spark reactions, with Musila now 56 years old and Guardian Angel 37 years
old.
However, Esther seems unbothered by critics and has chosen
to live her life unapologetically and celebrate a love that defies convention.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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