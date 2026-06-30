GACHAGUA exposes how President RUTO is using his son, GEORGE RUTO, to take over the matatu industry in Nairobi - NTSA in the mix!







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has accused President William Ruto of plotting to take over Nairobi’s matatu sector through his son, George Ruto.

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 30th, Gachagua alleged that matatus linked to George had already begun monopolising pick‑up and drop‑off points in the city.

“I have information that Ruto and his son have joined the matatu business. As we speak, Ruto has colluded with NTSA and the police to take over stages in Nairobi, and George has begun taking over the industry,” he claimed.

The former Deputy President further alleged that Ruto’s family and close associates were behind Pesa Print, a firm connected to payments made to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

He described the mandatory inspection of private vehicles as a scheme to exploit motorists financially.

“The issue of inspection is a means to steal money from car owners. I ask all private motorists not to take their vehicles for inspection,” Gachagua declared.

He warned that if the Government insisted on enforcing the inspection directive, he will mobilise motorists to park their vehicles for a week in protest, arguing that only a peaceful economic shutdown would force Ruto to listen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST