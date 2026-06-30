GACHAGUA exposes how President RUTO is using his son, GEORGE RUTO, to take over the matatu industry in Nairobi - NTSA in the mix!

Tuesday, June 30,
2026 - Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has
accused President William Ruto of plotting to take over Nairobi’s matatu sector
through his son, George Ruto.
Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders in Nairobi
on Tuesday, June 30th, Gachagua alleged that matatus linked to
George had already begun monopolising pick‑up and drop‑off points in the city.
“I have information that Ruto and his son have joined the
matatu business. As we speak, Ruto has colluded with NTSA and the police to
take over stages in Nairobi, and George has begun taking over the industry,”
he claimed.
The former Deputy President further alleged that Ruto’s
family and close associates were behind Pesa Print, a firm connected to
payments made to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).
He described the mandatory inspection of private vehicles as
a scheme to exploit motorists financially.
“The issue of inspection is a means to steal money from
car owners. I ask all private motorists not to take their vehicles for
inspection,” Gachagua declared.
He warned that if the Government insisted on enforcing the
inspection directive, he will mobilise
motorists to park their vehicles for a week in protest, arguing that only a
peaceful economic shutdown would force Ruto to listen.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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