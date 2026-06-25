





Thursday, June 26, 2026 - A Kisumu woman identified as Vaiyonce Akinyi, has sparked a heated debate online after refusing to contribute money towards a friend’s birthday party.

Taking to Facebook, Vaiyonce shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp exchange her friend.

“Osiepa, it’s Friday and I’m requesting your support.”

The request was part of a group she created to collect funds for her birthday celebration.

Vaiyonce’s response was firm: “Ah, no! Birthday is a luxury leisure thing and not an emergency like sickness or helping a needy person… I personally don’t contribute to weddings, birthdays and baby showers. Sorry to disappoint.”

She revealed that the WhatsApp group had more than 170 members, yet only seven contributed, sending between Ksh 500 and Ksh 1,000.

The birthday girl had raised Ksh 5,000, and a banner for the club event had already been printed.

Despite the low turnout, the friend appeared determined to proceed with the party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST