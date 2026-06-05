PHOTO captures KENNEDY TOROITICH celebrating with friends after buying a Mercedes Benz GLC, weeks before he was murdered and his body dumped near Lake Elementaita - Was he a sharp boy?







Friday, June 5, 2026 - Questions continue to emerge over the lifestyle and business dealings of 30-year-old Kennedy Toroitich after his mutilated body was discovered dumped near Lake Elementaita following his mysterious disappearance.

Kennedy, who was based in Kakamega town, had been reported missing before his body was later found with visible signs of torture, deepening the mystery surrounding his brutal murder.





Weeks before his death, the youthful businessman had shipped in a flashy Mercedes Benz GLC, a move that attracted admiration from friends and social media users.

A photo currently circulating online shows Kennedy celebrating with friends after acquiring the luxury vehicle, unaware that his life would soon end in a tragic manner.





According to reports, Kennedy operated a laptop shop in Kakamega Town and was known for living a flashy lifestyle.

However, following his death, questions have emerged over whether he may have been involved in other undisclosed or illegal business dealings.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder as family and friends continue to demand justice.

Kennedy’s father was overwhelmed by emotions as he addressed the media and urged detectives to bring his killers to book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST