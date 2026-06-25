LADY shows how her husband has been supportive after cancer surgery - This is true love (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - A woman has touched the hearts of many after sharing a video showing the unwavering support she has received from her husband following cancer surgery.

According to the video shared on social media, the man stood by her side throughout her battle with the disease, offering care and encouragement during one of the most challenging periods of her life.

The touching clip shows the devoted husband helping his wife with daily activities and attending to her needs as she recovers from surgery.

His kindness, patience and dedication have moved many online, with social media users praising him for demonstrating genuine love and commitment.

Many viewers described the couple's story as a powerful reminder of the importance of standing by loved ones during difficult times.

Watch the video>>> below

Lady shares how supportive her husband has been throughout her recovery after cancer surgery……..he’s the husband of the year 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/d2SeNk9k1w — MAJI (@majimosess) June 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST