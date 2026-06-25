MERU woman celebrates after officially becoming an Irish Citizen - She got married to a mzungu old enough to be her grandfather (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Kenyan woman Purity Nkatha Mwoga is celebrating a major milestone after officially becoming an Irish citizen, five years after relocating from Chogoria in Meru County.

Purity moved to Ireland in 2021 after marrying her Irish husband, beginning a new chapter far away from home.

However, she says settling into her new life was not easy.

She had to adapt to the cold climate, unfamiliar food, and the challenge of understanding the Irish accent, while also coping with being away from her family and fellow Kenyans.

Despite the initial struggles, Purity gradually adjusted and built a stable life for herself.

She now works in a role supporting people with intellectual disabilities, a job she says has provided her with both purpose and personal growth.

She notes that her success abroad has also positively impacted her family back home.

Coming from a humble background, she was able to support her younger sister through nursing school.

Her sister has since graduated and joined the profession.

Purity describes her journey as one of resilience, determination and gratitude, expressing appreciation for the opportunities she has found in Ireland and the progress she has made over the years.

Below are photos of Purity and her elderly mzungu husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST