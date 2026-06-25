Acheni Kuzaa Na Married Men - Women warned as PURITY NDUTA mourns her married Baby Daddy, Dr. JAMES GICHANE! He abandoned her when she was 2 weeks pregnant! Son not recognized in the obituary

Thursday, June 25,
2026 - Kilimani Mums Facebook Group founder, Purity Nduta Macharia, is mourning
following the death of her baby daddy, Dr. James Gichane, a
married medical practitioner who succumbed after a long illness.
Purity revealed that she fell out with Dr. Gichane when she
was just two weeks pregnant and claimed that he never took responsibility for
their son, who is now seven years old.
In an emotional post, Purity lamented that she would be
forced to mourn privately for fear of ridicule, especially after her son was
omitted from the obituary.
The omission has sparked debate on social media, with many
netizens expressing sympathy for the child and weighing in on the challenges
faced by children born out of wedlock.
Purity’s heartbreaking story should serve as a lesson to
women who have children with wealthy married men in the hope that they will
take care of them and their children.
As the situation shows, such expectations do not always materialize, leaving some mothers to shoulder the responsibility of raising their children alone.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments