Court officially dissolves the marriage between the homeless Irish man and the KIKUYU LADY who defrauded him of Ksh 79 Million - Will he get back his money and beach house?







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - A Malindi court has officially dissolved the troubled marriage between Irish national, Joel Fitzpatrick, and his Kikuyu wife, Wanjiru Muhoro.

Wanjiru moved to court and filed for divorce just four months after their wedding.

Her estranged husband had alleged that she defrauded him of Ksh 79 million, money he claims he sent to her to facilitate investments in Kenya, including the purchase of a beach house.

The foreign national further alleged that he was later kicked out of the beach house and rendered homeless.

In its ruling, the court held that the marriage had irretrievably broken down and that there was no longer love, companionship or the possibility of reconciliation between the two parties.

However, the dispute over the assets remains before the court, and it is yet to be determined whether Fitzpatrick will recover the money and properties he claims belong to him.

The outcome of the ongoing property battle is expected to determine the ownership of the disputed assets, including the beach house at the center of the dispute.

The Kenyan DAILY POST