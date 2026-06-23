Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI nearly exchanges blows with his political opponent during a burial over ‘KASONGO MUST GO’ slogan (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, was involved in a heated confrontation with his political rival, Solomon Maina, during a burial ceremony after political remarks sparked tensions.

Trouble started after Maina, who is eyeing the Mathira parliamentary seat in 2027, criticized President William Ruto’s leadership and led mourners in chanting “Kasongo Must Go” slogan while addressing the gathering.

His remarks appeared to anger Wamumbi, who was standing nearby.

In a video circulating online, Wamumbi is seen attempting to take the microphone from Maina as the exchange escalated.

“Hiyo hutasema hapa,” Wamumbi is heard saying as he moved toward his opponent.

The situation nearly turned physical as the two politicians engaged in a heated argument, prompting security personnel and other attendees to intervene and restore calm.

Wamumbi is regarded as one of President Ruto’s most loyal allies from the Mt Kenya region.

Despite most leaders in the region withdrawing support for the President following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wamumbi has remained firmly in Ruto’s camp.

Watch the video>>> below

Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI nearly exchanges blows with his political opponent during a burial over ‘KASONGO MUST GO’ slogan pic.twitter.com/qNSIxqTWSJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST