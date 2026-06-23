Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI nearly exchanges blows with his political opponent during a burial over ‘KASONGO MUST GO’ slogan (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, was involved in a heated confrontation with his political rival, Solomon Maina, during a burial ceremony after political remarks sparked tensions.
Trouble started after Maina, who is eyeing the Mathira
parliamentary seat in 2027, criticized President William Ruto’s leadership and
led mourners in chanting “Kasongo Must Go” slogan while addressing the
gathering.
His remarks appeared to anger Wamumbi, who was standing
nearby.
In a video circulating online, Wamumbi is seen attempting to
take the microphone from Maina as the exchange escalated.
“Hiyo hutasema hapa,” Wamumbi is heard saying as
he moved toward his opponent.
The situation nearly turned physical as the two politicians
engaged in a heated argument, prompting security personnel and other attendees
to intervene and restore calm.
Wamumbi is regarded as one of President Ruto’s most loyal
allies from the Mt Kenya region.
Despite most leaders in the region withdrawing support for
the President following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua, Wamumbi has remained firmly in Ruto’s camp.
Watch the video>>> below
Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI nearly exchanges blows with his political opponent during a burial over ‘KASONGO MUST GO’ slogan pic.twitter.com/qNSIxqTWSJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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