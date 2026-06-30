Marry a corporate LADY at your own risk - Netizens react to a video of office colleagues goofing around at their workplace

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A video showing office colleagues dancing and having fun at their workplace has sparked debate on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions.
In the clip, several colleagues are seen holding each other
closely as they dance together in what appears to be a light-hearted moment
aimed at creating a lively working environment.
The video quickly attracted numerous comments online, with
some social media users claiming that it reflected the close relationships that
often develop among workmates.
Others went further, suggesting that many employees in
corporate settings have romantic relationships with colleagues, with some
cautioning against marrying someone who works in the corporate sector.
However, other users defended the colleagues in the video,
arguing that dancing or sharing friendly moments at work does not necessarily
imply a romantic relationship.
Watch the video>>> below
We are beginning Monday on a very good note pic.twitter.com/nxfDkvqvhh— Kibet Collins (@kibety) June 29, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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