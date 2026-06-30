A married MUBABA caught in an awkward situation as his SIDE CHICK records their private moments without his knowledge







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a man alleged to be married reacting after a woman believed to be his side chick recorded him without his knowledge.

In the clip, the man is seen seated and scrolling through his phone, seemingly unaware that he is being filmed.

Moments later, he notices the camera and immediately appears uncomfortable, scolding the woman and asking her to stop recording.

"Put off the camera," the man is heard saying before walking away as the woman laughs.

Watch the hilarious video>>> below

Dear men, please be keen😂women are using this trick lately. You will find yourself online trending with all your side chicks commenting😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1b4jqJ9Y63 — Miss Home (@GyozlynB) June 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST