DRAMA as an intoxicated LADY confronts a bus driver believed to be her baby daddy while accusing him of absconding from parental responsibilities (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to dramatic scenes after an intoxicated woman confronted a bus driver believed to be the father of her child, accusing him of neglecting his parental responsibilities.

According to reports, the woman approached the driver in public and accused him of being a deadbeat father, sparking a heated confrontation that attracted the attention of bystanders.

In a video circulating online, the visibly agitated woman is seen attempting to physically confront the man as members of the public step in to prevent the situation from escalating.

At one point during the altercation, she loses her balance and falls, apparently due to her intoxicated state, before getting back up as the confrontation continues.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

Drunk lady vs baby daddy pic.twitter.com/9M1FsE1vEi — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) June 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST