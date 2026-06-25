Socialite CORAZON KWAMBOKA opens up on challenges of raising boys after her son suffered a painful injury while playing - “I spent the whole afternoon in hospital”







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan socialite and lawyer, Corazon Kwamboka, has opened up on the challenges of raising boys after her son suffered a painful injury during playtime.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two revealed that instead of her usual gym routine, she spent the afternoon in a hospital waiting room.

Her son had busted his forehead while playing, forcing her to seek immediate medical attention.

“Parenting boys isn’t for the weak, my son busted his forehead while playing today, literally spent my whole afternoon in the hospital,” she wrote.

Corazon shares her children with fitness coach, Frankie Kiarie.

Their first child, Tayari, was born in August 2020, followed by daughter Koko in December 2021.

Though the couple later separated, Kwamboka continues to share her parenting journey with fans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST