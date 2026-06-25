GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife ESTHER MUSILA shows her flexibility in a set of new gym VIDEOs - Look at those voluptuous curves







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Esther Musila, the wife of gospel singer Guardian Angel, has once again left netizens talking after sharing a set of new videos from a gym workout session, showcasing her impressive fitness skills.

Despite being 56 years old, the mother of three appears to be more flexible than many women half her age.

In the videos, Esther is seen confidently working out in the gym while displaying the results of her commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Esther has consistently embraced exercise, something many of her followers credit for her youthful appearance and energetic lifestyle.

The videos have attracted admiration from fans, with many praising her discipline, fitness, and dedication to staying healthy.

GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife ESTHER MUSILA shows her flexibility and curves pic.twitter.com/X6I8nnVj63 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2026

GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife ESTHER MUSILA shows her flexibility and curves pic.twitter.com/KogzR7cJHr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2026

GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife ESTHER MUSILA shows her flexibility and curves pic.twitter.com/erWG7Xok2M — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2026

GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife ESTHER MUSILA shows her flexibility and curves pic.twitter.com/E2k6vGcKhi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST