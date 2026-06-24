Kenyan preacher captured on camera beating up his congregants like kids for staying outside during church service - Brainwashing is real (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A preacher who runs a private church was captured on camera confronting congregants who were sitting outside while a church service was ongoing.
In the clip, the pastor is seen abruptly leaving the church
mid-service and heading outside, where several congregants had gathered instead
of participating in the service.
The preacher appears to catch the worshippers off guard
before chasing and physically confronting them while demanding to know why they
were outside.
“Mnafanya nini nje?” the pastor is heard asking
repeatedly as he confronts the congregants.
The startled church members are then seen running in
different directions in an apparent attempt to avoid the pastor’s wrath.
Moments later, some of them are seen rushing back into the
church as the dramatic incident unfolds.
The video has since attracted mixed reactions from social
media users.
While some found the incident humorous and joked about the
pastor's strict approach to church attendance, others criticized his actions,
arguing that religious leaders should not resort to violence when dealing with
congregants.
Watch the video>>> below
Kenyan preacher captured on camera beating up his congregants for staying outside during a church service pic.twitter.com/ZNqPCf1U4j— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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