Kenyan preacher captured on camera beating up his congregants like kids for staying outside during church service - Brainwashing is real (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A preacher who runs a private church was captured on camera confronting congregants who were sitting outside while a church service was ongoing.

In the clip, the pastor is seen abruptly leaving the church mid-service and heading outside, where several congregants had gathered instead of participating in the service.

The preacher appears to catch the worshippers off guard before chasing and physically confronting them while demanding to know why they were outside.

“Mnafanya nini nje?” the pastor is heard asking repeatedly as he confronts the congregants.

The startled church members are then seen running in different directions in an apparent attempt to avoid the pastor’s wrath.

Moments later, some of them are seen rushing back into the church as the dramatic incident unfolds.

The video has since attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

While some found the incident humorous and joked about the pastor's strict approach to church attendance, others criticized his actions, arguing that religious leaders should not resort to violence when dealing with congregants.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan preacher captured on camera beating up his congregants for staying outside during a church service pic.twitter.com/ZNqPCf1U4j — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST