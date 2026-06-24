An evil KIKUYU landlord removes the tenant’s door over rent dispute (VIDEO)







Wednesday, June 24, 2026 - A lady has been left homeless after the door to her rented house was removed by her landlord over rent arrears.

The landlord, accompanied by a Nyumba Kumi elder, went to the tenant’s house and removed the door in what was reportedly an attempt to force her out of the premises due to unpaid rent.

The incident, which was captured on video, has sparked outrage on social media, with many Kenyans criticizing the manner in which the matter was handled.

In the video, the distraught tenant is seen questioning the actions taken against her, while the Nyumba Kumi elder claims that he was acting on instructions from higher authorities.

The woman later shared the footage online, where it quickly attracted widespread attention.

Many social media users condemned the landlord’s actions, arguing that disputes between landlords and tenants should be resolved through legal channels and dialogue rather than measures that could leave tenants vulnerable and homeless.

Others pointed out that many Kenyans are currently facing economic hardships and urged landlords to show understanding and seek amicable solutions whenever possible.

Watch the video>>> below

KIKUYU landlord removes the tenant’s door over rent dispute pic.twitter.com/d6Z7h6XvKj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST