Kenyan High Court makes landmark ruling on why some family land cannot be inherited by all beneficiaries







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A precedent-setting succession ruling from the High Court in Kiambu has sent a strong message to families battling over property by redefining how inheritance disputes will be handled in Kenya.

In its decision, the Court ruled that land registered in a deceased person’s name does not automatically form part of the estate available for distribution among beneficiaries.

Instead, judges may look beyond registration documents to consider family history, occupation, lifetime gifts, customary arrangements and the deceased’s true intentions before determining rightful ownership.

The case involved siblings contesting a parcel of land that had remained registered under their late mother’s name.

Administrators argued that the property should be shared equally among all her children.

However, the Court examined the family’s history and found that the mother had already distributed most of her property during her lifetime and had intended the disputed parcel for her last-born son.

Evidence showed she had initiated the transfer process before her death, indicating the land was held in customary trust.

The Court ruled that the property did not form part of the estate but instead belonged to the son’s estate, passing to his widow and child.

For decades, many families assumed property registered in a deceased parent’s name must automatically be divided among surviving children.

Courts may now place greater weight on conduct, family arrangements and customary trust principles when resolving disputes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST