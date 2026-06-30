Kenyan High Court makes landmark ruling on why some family land cannot be inherited by all beneficiaries

Tuesday, June 30,
2026 - A precedent-setting succession ruling from the High Court in Kiambu
has sent a strong message to families battling over property by redefining how
inheritance disputes will be handled in Kenya.
In its decision, the Court ruled that land registered in a
deceased person’s name does not automatically form part of the estate available
for distribution among beneficiaries.
Instead, judges may look beyond registration documents to
consider family history, occupation, lifetime gifts, customary arrangements and
the deceased’s true intentions before determining rightful ownership.
The case involved siblings contesting a parcel of land that
had remained registered under their late mother’s name.
Administrators argued that the property should be shared
equally among all her children.
However, the Court examined the family’s history and found
that the mother had already distributed most of her property during her
lifetime and had intended the disputed parcel for her last-born son.
Evidence showed she had initiated the transfer process
before her death, indicating the land was held in customary trust.
The Court ruled that the property did not form part of the
estate but instead belonged to the son’s estate, passing to his widow and
child.
For decades, many families assumed property registered in a
deceased parent’s name must automatically be divided among surviving children.
Courts may now place greater weight on conduct, family
arrangements and customary trust principles when resolving disputes.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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