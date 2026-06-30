GACHAGUA slams President RUTO over attacks on Standard Media Group and GIDEON MOI - “Media does not live under your mercy”







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Former Deputy President and DCP leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has castigated President William Ruto for what he termed as attempts to undermine press freedom following his recent attacks on the Standard Media Group and former Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 30th, Gachagua accused Ruto of waging war against independent journalism after the Standard published a series of critical stories, including one titled “William Ruto’s Gallery of Lies.”

He argued that the President’s hostility towards the press mirrors the behavior of unpopular regimes ahead of elections.

“This attack is an open defiance of truth and a total war on the freedom of the media as stipulated under Article 34 of our Constitution,” Gachagua declared.

"William Ruto, the media does not live under your mercy or privilege. If you think the media is your enemy, you are mistaken; wait for August 10th next year," He asserted.

He further alleged that journalist Vera Moraa, who authored the expose, was being trailed by security operatives.

“If anything happens to Vera, William Ruto must be held to account,” he warned, urging journalists to stand together and resist intimidation.

Gachagua also accused the Government of attempting to economically blackmail media houses through the state advertising agency.

His remarks came days after Ruto accused the Standard of engaging in propaganda and blackmail against his administration.

In response, the Standard Media Group challenged the President to provide evidence of the alleged blackmail and demanded payment of outstanding advertisement revenue owed by the Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST