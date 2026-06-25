Another baby mama loading? Netizens react to a video of Mugithi Singer SAMIDOH goofing around with a yellow yellow KIKUYU LADY







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Renowned Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, has set social media abuzz after a video of him having a good time with a beautiful Kikuyu lady surfaced online.

In the video, Samidoh is seen jamming to one of his songs alongside the mysterious woman, whose beauty quickly caught the attention of many fans.

The apparent chemistry between the two sparked speculation among netizens, with many questioning the nature of their relationship.

Samidoh has often made headlines over his relationships and has previously admitted that his love for women is one of his weaknesses.

As the video continues to circulate online, some social media users have jokingly asked: “Another baby mama loading?”

Watch the video>>> below

Mugithi Singer SAMIDOH goofing around with a yellow yellow KIKUYU LADY pic.twitter.com/UXOaHtSfwM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST