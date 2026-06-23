Government spokesman, ISAAC MWAURA’s wife responds to viral claims her marriage is on the rocks after cryptic Father’s Day message







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura’s wife, Nelius Mukami, has responded to growing speculation online suggesting that her marriage could be in trouble.

Nelius had earlier sparked conversation on social media after sharing a cryptic Father’s Day message in which she appeared to hint at personal struggles.

Unlike previous Father’s Day celebrations where she openly celebrated her husband, she instead wrote that she had “failed her 9-year-old son” and that she was “choosing peace over everything.”





The post quickly went viral, with many social media users interpreting it as a sign that her marriage was on the rocks.

However, she has since dismissed the claims in a follow-up post on Facebook, brushing off the speculation and criticizing those spreading rumours.

“I love watching people with very little information create entire storylines to feed their delulu, season them with ignorance, and then find an audience willing to believe every word. The confidence is impressive. The accuracy? Not so much,” she wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST