BABU OWINO shares story behind his viral parliament fence PHOTO during 2024 Gen Z protests - “On this particular day…”







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has reflected on the dramatic moment he jumped over Parliament’s perimeter fence during the Gen Z‑led protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

As Kenyans mark the second anniversary of the June 25th demonstrations, Owino shared an emotional account of what drove him to intervene as chaos unfolded outside Parliament.

“On this particular day, I was in Parliament, continuing to play my role of checks and balances and representing my electorate,” he said.

According to the MP, many of the young protesters were armed only with Kenyan flags and bottles of water before gunfire erupted.

“Minutes later, we could hear gunfire. People were being shot.”

“As an elected leader, I knew I had a responsibility not to let our young people die just outside the Parliament gates,” Owino explained.

His dramatic fence‑jumping, captured on camera and widely circulated, strengthened his standing among young demonstrators who viewed him as an ally.

However, Owino describes it as one of the most painful days of his political career.

Data from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights indicated at least 39 people were killed during the weeks‑long protests, many during the storming of Parliament.

“Today, Kenyans commemorate all the comrades we lost. My heart still breaks for the young souls we lost. May their souls rest in peace,” Owino concluded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST