UAE Embassy in Nairobi announces major change to Visa issuance process for Kenyan passport holders

Thursday, June 25,
2026 - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Nairobi has announced a
major adjustment to its visa policy for Kenyan citizens.
Effective June 25th, 2026, ordinary passport
holders from Kenya will now be eligible for visas on arrival when travelling to
the UAE.
The new arrangement also extends to accompanying family
members who hold valid residence permits from the United States or any European
Union member state.
Spouses with permits from Australia, Japan, Singapore, South
Korea, Canada or New Zealand will likewise benefit from the visa‑on‑arrival
privilege.
The Embassy clarified that Kenyans travelling to the UAE
will no longer need to secure visas before departure.
“This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to
facilitating travel and reinforcing its position as a global destination for
tourism, business, and investment,” the statement read.
The announcement followed a meeting between UAE Ambassador
to Kenya, Dr. Salom Ibrahim Bin Ahmed, and Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary,
Korir Sing’oei.
On June 24th, UAE Minister of State, Sheikh
Shakhboot bin Nahyan, acknowledged the large Kenyan diaspora and business
community in the Emirates, assuring that all Kenyans remain safe despite
regional tensions linked to the ongoing USA‑Iran conflict.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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