UAE Embassy in Nairobi announces major change to Visa issuance process for Kenyan passport holders







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Nairobi has announced a major adjustment to its visa policy for Kenyan citizens.

Effective June 25th, 2026, ordinary passport holders from Kenya will now be eligible for visas on arrival when travelling to the UAE.

The new arrangement also extends to accompanying family members who hold valid residence permits from the United States or any European Union member state.

Spouses with permits from Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Canada or New Zealand will likewise benefit from the visa‑on‑arrival privilege.

The Embassy clarified that Kenyans travelling to the UAE will no longer need to secure visas before departure.

“This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to facilitating travel and reinforcing its position as a global destination for tourism, business, and investment,” the statement read.

The announcement followed a meeting between UAE Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Salom Ibrahim Bin Ahmed, and Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’oei.

On June 24th, UAE Minister of State, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, acknowledged the large Kenyan diaspora and business community in the Emirates, assuring that all Kenyans remain safe despite regional tensions linked to the ongoing USA‑Iran conflict.

The Kenyan DAILY POST