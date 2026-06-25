Bar brawl over women at J-One Lounge along Kangundo Road nearly ends in tragedy - Huyu Mwanaume Aliona Kifo Na Macho (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 25, 2026 - What was supposed to be a night of fun at J-One Lounge, a popular entertainment joint along Kangundo Road, nearly ended in tragedy after male revelers engaged in a vicious fight over women.

A video captured during the chaotic incident shows two men wrestling each other to the ground as bouncers attempt to intervene.

The pair is seen dragging each other down a flight of stairs while other revelers watch from a distance.

At one point, one of the men appears to be overpowered and subjected to a series of heavy blows to the head and other parts of the body.

Incidents of serious injuries and even fatalities resulting from bar brawls are common.

Had bouncers not stepped in to separate the two men and restore order, the situation could have ended much worse.

Watch the video>>> below

Bar brawl over women at J-One Lounge along Kangundo Road pic.twitter.com/ivRkTQGQWq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST