Activist BONIFACE MWANGI calls out hypocrisy among Christians in Kenya and explains why he doesn’t fear death







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Activist and presidential aspirant, Boniface Mwangi, has ignited fresh debate after sharing his views on spirituality, religion and Kenya’s moral compass.

Speaking in an interview, Mwangi boldly stated that people can live meaningful lives without necessarily being tied to organised religion.

“You can live in this world without religion because religion is a set of beliefs and things that you do to look pure or to look holy,” he explained.

He went on to point out a glaring contradiction, particularly among Christians in Kenya.

“They say Kenya is a Christian nation, but we are very corrupt; we love shortcuts.”

“Kenya has one of the highest cases of gender‑based violence.” he said.

He pointed to everyday hypocrisy, noting how reckless drivers rush to church while breaking traffic rules.

“Kenya is a country where people don’t even obey traffic rules, but they are Christians.”

“Someone is going to jump traffic lights or drive recklessly in his hurry to go to church and pretend to be Christian,” he added.

For Mwangi, spirituality is about self‑belief and inner guidance.

“It’s you and your internal talking to your God,” he said, stressing that he identifies more as spiritual than religious.

He concluded by saying he does not fear death, since he strives to live authentically by his principles.

“I’m more of a spiritual person, not a religious person. I don’t fear death because I live my life right by me and the things I believe in,” he declared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST