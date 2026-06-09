RUTO’s Government responds to calls for scrapping boarding schools amid unrests - ‘Not a Solution’







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - The Government has rejected proposals to abolish boarding schools as a remedy for rising unrest and indiscipline in senior secondary institutions.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the challenges facing learners run deeper than the boarding system and demand a holistic response from parents, teachers and society at large.

“You cannot argue that scrapping boarding schools will instil discipline among students. Most of us went to boarding schools, but does it mean we are indisciplined?” Mwaura posed during a press briefing.

He added that teen pregnancies and other social issues are more prevalent in day schools, underscoring that closure of boarding facilities would not resolve the crisis.

Mwaura warned that the destruction of learning facilities and disruption of education threaten to reverse gains made in the sector.

He stressed that the unrest reflects wider social and family challenges rather than flaws in the education system alone.

To address the matter, he called for a national conversation on values shaping Kenya’s youth, urging religious leaders, educators, policymakers, parents and community leaders to instil integrity, patriotism, accountability and respect among learners.

The spokesperson revealed that the Government is scaling up counselling services, teacher training, learner support programmes and school safety measures.

“The number of Quality Assurance Officers has been increased from 600 to 1,000 nationwide to strengthen oversight, assess standards and support targeted interventions,” he stated.

His remarks follow mass closures of senior secondary schools across the country.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that nearly 80 schools out of 5,900 have been shut down due to unrest or destruction of property, highlighting the urgency of restoring calm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST