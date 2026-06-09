RUTO’s Government responds to calls for scrapping boarding schools amid unrests - ‘Not a Solution’

Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - The Government has rejected proposals to abolish boarding schools as a remedy for rising unrest and indiscipline in senior secondary institutions.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the challenges
facing learners run deeper than the boarding system and demand a holistic
response from parents, teachers and society at large.
“You cannot argue that scrapping boarding schools will
instil discipline among students. Most of us went to boarding schools, but does
it mean we are indisciplined?” Mwaura posed during a press briefing.
He added that teen pregnancies and other social issues are
more prevalent in day schools, underscoring that closure of boarding facilities
would not resolve the crisis.
Mwaura warned that the destruction of learning facilities
and disruption of education threaten to reverse gains made in the sector.
He stressed that the unrest reflects wider social and family
challenges rather than flaws in the education system alone.
To address the matter, he called for a national conversation
on values shaping Kenya’s youth, urging religious leaders, educators,
policymakers, parents and community leaders to instil integrity, patriotism,
accountability and respect among learners.
The spokesperson revealed that the Government is scaling up
counselling services, teacher training, learner support programmes and school
safety measures.
“The number of Quality Assurance Officers has been increased
from 600 to 1,000 nationwide to strengthen oversight, assess standards and
support targeted interventions,” he stated.
His remarks follow mass closures of senior secondary schools
across the country.
Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that
nearly 80 schools out of 5,900 have been shut down due to unrest or destruction
of property, highlighting the urgency of restoring calm.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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