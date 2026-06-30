DRAMA as a LADY discovers her boyfriend uses “Juju” to control her after finding charms hidden under the bed - Pays all the bills despite him being abusive (VIDEO)



Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a woman went live on TikTok and accused her boyfriend of using "juju" to manipulate and control her.

The woman alleged that despite her boyfriend being physically abusive towards her, she continued staying with him and even took care of most of the household bills.

She claimed that she discovered what she believed to be charms hidden under the bed while cleaning the house.

According to the woman, she believes the alleged charms were being used by her boyfriend to manipulate and keep her in the relationship.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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