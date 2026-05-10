WAHU shares lessons from 30 years of love and 21 years of marriage to NAMELESS - "Don't lose yourself in marriage"







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Vetran Kenyan singer, Wahu Kagwi, has offered rare reflections on her three‑decade journey with fellow artist Nameless.

Appearing on the Feast with Friends podcast hosted by Nick Kwach, the mother of three traced a relationship that began in university and blossomed into a 21‑year marriage.

Wahu, who has spent 25 years in the limelight, described her life with Nameless not as a carefully mapped plan but as a “crazy adventure.”

One of her biggest lessons, she said, is the balance between independence and what she calls interdependence.

“Don’t lose yourself in marriage. Always remember who you are,” she advised, noting that childhood experiences often resurface in adult relationships.

She views marriage as a partnership between two flawed individuals who must harness each other’s strengths rather than fight for dominance.

“There are two individuals with dreams, baggage, and aspirations coming together to make it work.”

“That’s where interdependence comes in,” she explained.

Wahu recounted how marriage brought cultural pressures, explaining that as a young bride, she felt compelled to prove her cooking skills so her husband would “add weight”, a traditional sign of good care.

That pressure eased when she realized Nameless was not a foodie and never demanded elaborate meals.

“His lack of demands set me free,” she said.

Now a mother of three daughters, Tumiso (20), Nyakio (13), and Shiru (3), Wahu admits parenting has reshaped her and she is less concerned with public opinion than in her early years.

Her focus now showing her girls how to navigate life’s ups and downs with grace rather than perfection.

In a society where most marriages end before beginning in earnest, their longevity continues to inspire many.

The Kenyan DAILY POST