Used and Dumped! Popular MAASAI influencer dumps well-endowed girlfriend with voluptuous curves and marries a more reserved LADY (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - Popular Maasai influencer, Chief Letabo, is trending online after ending his longtime relationship and settling down with another woman.

Letabo had been in a highly publicized relationship with a lady identified as Entawuo and had even introduced her to his father, leading many fans to believe that marriage was on the cards.

However, in a move that surprised many of his followers, the influencer parted ways with Entawuo and married another lady, whom he had largely kept away from social media.

Letabo and Entawuo had appeared inseparable, with fans often describing them as a perfect match.

The development has since sparked reactions online, with some social media users accusing Letabo of using and dumping his former girlfriend.

See photos.

Ex-girlfriend.

Newly-wed wife who appears more reserved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST